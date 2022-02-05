Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,520 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Curtiss-Wright worth $73,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after buying an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.49. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $110.16 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.