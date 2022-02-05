Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Morningstar worth $79,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 78,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total value of $3,632,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,306 shares of company stock valued at $61,832,379. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $294.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.