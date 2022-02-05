Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,494 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Sonoco Products worth $77,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

