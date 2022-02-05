Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350,449 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Radian Group worth $72,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.38 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

