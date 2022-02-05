Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 137,785 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,785 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Pure Storage worth $80,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,112,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 878.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

