Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,966 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Q2 worth $75,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

