Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,084 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Coherent worth $78,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Coherent stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.18. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

