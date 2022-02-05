Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,389 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Alliance Data Systems worth $76,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 580,557 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $20,207,177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 139,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 136,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

