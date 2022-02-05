Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,899 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BeiGene worth $74,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $223.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.48 and a 200-day moving average of $315.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $194.50 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.