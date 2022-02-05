Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 145,702 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of TG Therapeutics worth $76,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

