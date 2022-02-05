Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Clean Harbors worth $77,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

