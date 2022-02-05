Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Globant worth $76,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globant by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,831,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $250.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.