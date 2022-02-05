Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Diodes worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 40.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,376 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

