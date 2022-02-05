Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Rayonier worth $74,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.