Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Fate Therapeutics worth $83,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $38.91 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

