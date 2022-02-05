Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Post worth $78,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after buying an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Post by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $104.10 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

