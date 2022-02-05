Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 34,918 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,918 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $73,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQUA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

