Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of EQT worth $78,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at $169,716,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in EQT by 16.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

