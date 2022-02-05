Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,164 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of UFP Industries worth $79,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

