Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.01 and a 1 year high of C$26.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.