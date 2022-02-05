Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.79

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.79 and traded as high as C$51.80. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$51.67, with a volume of 314,185 shares trading hands.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.