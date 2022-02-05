Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,383 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $138,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

