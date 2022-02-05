Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $119.52 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.42 or 0.00020257 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $119.52 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111790 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

