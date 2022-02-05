Glitch Price Reaches $0.49 (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Glitch has a total market cap of $38.51 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.75 or 0.07244375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,434.28 or 0.99863696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

