Global Social Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,155.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $42,155.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

