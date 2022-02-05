Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Shares Up 3.6%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.16. 119,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 194,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

