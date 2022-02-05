Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Trading 2.5% Higher

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $37.96. 34,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

