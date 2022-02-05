GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $153.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $201,268.02 and approximately $153.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

