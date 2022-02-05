GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.12.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Bank of America started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
About GlobalFoundries
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
