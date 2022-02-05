GoByte (GBX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $486.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $131,134.14 and approximately $486.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.