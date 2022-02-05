GoChain Market Cap Reaches $26.36 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, GoChain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $26.36 million and $210,360.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,164,434,986 coins and its circulating supply is 1,134,559,989 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

