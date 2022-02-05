GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Lifted by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up approximately 5.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of GoDaddy worth $40,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. 1,022,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

