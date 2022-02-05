Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $238,265.08 and approximately $34,753.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.