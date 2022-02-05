Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of O-I Glass worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $10,696,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 239.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 592,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

