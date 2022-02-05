Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,941 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Atlas worth $22,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 26.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 93,566 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Atlas by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATCO opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

