Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of MINISO Group worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MINISO Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNSO opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

