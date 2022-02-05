Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 806 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average of $280.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.78 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.