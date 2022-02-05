Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $21,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $192.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.34 and a 200 day moving average of $238.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

