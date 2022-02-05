Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 470,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

