Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Dillard’s worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 12,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

