Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.93 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Federated Hermes worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 98,879 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,811 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

