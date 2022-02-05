Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.01 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Old National Bancorp worth $21,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,531,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,062.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 418,768 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,317.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

