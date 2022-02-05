Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.28 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Sonos worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.