Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Werner Enterprises worth $21,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $44.04 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

