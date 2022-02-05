Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.57 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Universal Display worth $21,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $177.95.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

