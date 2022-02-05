Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.65 Million Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.34% of BEST worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:BEST opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.34. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

