Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.74 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Assurant worth $21,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $5,755,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 35.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 31.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

