Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.88 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITCI opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

