Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.04 Million Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Trustmark worth $22,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trustmark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after purchasing an additional 145,668 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

