Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.54 Million Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Domo worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Domo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Domo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Domo by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

